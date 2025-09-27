Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to air its highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episodes today and tomorrow. Fans are eager to watch host Salman Khan’s fiery take on the contestants and are equally curious about who will be leaving the house this week.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 5

This week, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri were nominated. And now, insider updates confirm that Awez Darbar has been evicted. The popular choreographer and influencer, who many believed had the potential to reach the finale, has been shown the exit door after failing to secure enough votes.

Awez Darbar’s Fee Per Episode and Total Earnings

Awez’s journey came to an end after five weeks. He reportedly charged around Rs 6 lakhs per week, taking his total earnings from the show to nearly Rs 30 lakhs.

Double Eviction in Bigg Boss 19?

Adding to the drama, strong buzz suggests that this week might not just be about one elimination. Reports claim that Neelam Giri has also been evicted. However, unlike Awez, she might not be heading home completely. Speculation is rife that she has been moved to the Secret Room, just like Nehal Chudasama earlier.

With twists and surprises waiting to unfold, audiences will have to tune in to the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes to see how the drama plays out.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB 19.