Bigg Boss 19 day 1: Farhana evicted, secret room game begins

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 started with high drama on Day 1. In a shocking turn, the very first eviction was announced. Contestants had to choose one person they felt did not deserve to stay. Most housemates voted against Farhana Bhatt, calling her arrogant and carrying negative energy. Singer Amaal Mallik and actress Kunickaa Sadanand were among those who criticized her.

Farhana was declared evicted, but Bigg Boss revealed a twist. Instead of going home, she was sent to the Secret Room, where she can now watch and listen to her fellow housemates without their knowledge. This gives her a strong advantage to study alliances and plan her return.

Who is Farhana Bhatt?

Farhana Bhatt is a Kashmiri actress, social media personality, and activist. She is also a trained martial artist with five national gold medals in Taekwondo. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours & Travels and later appeared in films like Laila Majnu (2018) and Notebook (2019). She was also seen in the web series The Freelancer.

Day 1 Drama in the House

The first episode also introduced viewers to the Assembly Room, where decisions are taken collectively. Mridul Tiwari shocked everyone by giving up his bed to sleep outside, but the focus soon shifted to the eviction vote.

Clashes began early, with Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand arguing over cooking duties. Tanya Mittal and Zeeshan Qadri also had disagreements in the kitchen.

Bigg Boss 19 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.