Bigg Boss 19: Doors for YouTubers, influencers closed in 2025

Mumbai: While fans were gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 updates, a surprising twist has come in taking everyone by storm. Bigg Boss 19 updates have started pouring in earlier than expected, and with a major format shift. According to inside sources, KKK15 has reportedly been cancelled, making way for the next season of Bigg Boss to hit screens ahead of schedule on Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly slated to premiere on July 19, 2025, and will run for nearly 6 months, concluding likely in January 2026. This makes it one of the longest seasons in the show’s history.

Salman Khan Returns as Host

The beloved host Salman Khan will once again return to helm the reality series. He is expected to shoot for the first promo in June.

No YouTubers or Social Media Influencers in Bigg Boss 19

In a surprising move, the makers have reportedly decided to exclude YouTubers and digital influencers from the contestant lineup this season. This marks a shift from recent seasons where creators like Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), and Munawar Faruqui made significant impact and gained massive popularity.

According to Telly Reporter, the upcoming season will focus solely on popular faces from television and Bollywood, aiming to revive the original celebrity-driven format that defined the early seasons of the show.

Contestants and Expectations

While the official contestant list is yet to be released, sources claim that approaches have already been made to established actors and well-known TV personalities. With the absence of OTT personalities, expectations are high for a more traditional, drama-packed Bigg Boss season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2025 Cancelled

It is also being reported that Bigg Boss OTT has been cancelled this year, making the television edition the sole platform for Bigg Boss fans in 2025.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.