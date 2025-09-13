Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction this week? Know the contestants

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 has been grabbing massive attention with its constant clashes, unpredictable bonds, and emotional breakdowns. The house is already heated, and this Weekend Ka Vaar promises even more drama with shocking twists.

This weekend, Salman Khan will not be seen as the host due to film commitments. Instead, Farah Khan will step in, joined by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

First Major Elimination

After two weeks without any eviction, this weekend brings the first eliminations of the season. The nominated contestants were Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, and Mridul Tiwari. They landed in danger after underperforming in a nomination task, with Abhishek Bajaj playing a role in nominating Awez and Nagma.

According to BBTak, Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar will be leaving the show in a double eviction twist.

🚨 BREAKING! Double Eviction this weekend in #BiggBoss19



Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajker, both are EVICTED from the #BB19 house — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 12, 2025

Natalia shared a close bond with Mridul Tiwari and was also seen bonding with Baseer Ali. On the other hand, Nagma entered the house with Awez Darbar, who proposed to her on the show, but despite her strong social media presence, her journey was called underwhelming.

Awez Darbar in Spotlight

Adding to the tension, Awez Darbar faced accusations from Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali, who claimed he was not loyal to Nagma and often sought attention from other women. This has created further chaos in the house.

Farah Khan’s Straightforward Take

Farah Khan confronted several contestants this weekend. She slammed Baseer Ali for belittling housemates, criticized Kunickaa Sadanand for her remarks on Tanya Mittal’s upbringing, and stood by Tanya as she broke down sharing her struggles.

Wild Cards to Enter

The buzz continues as reports suggest Shikhaa Malhotra and Tia Kar may enter as wild card contestants soon, ensuring the game remains unpredictable.

Stay tuned to siasat.com for more exclusive inside scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19 Hindi.