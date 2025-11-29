Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt turns Marathi Mulgi, sports bindi

Mumbai: Actress Farrhana Bhatt has been one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19 right from week one. Although she faced an early elimination in the very first week, her surprising comeback changed the game entirely. Ever since her return, Farrhana has not only won hearts with her fierce personality but has also been praised for her independent gameplay and her strong on-screen presence.

Apart from her bold attitude, one thing that kept her in constant discussion this season was her fashion sense. From elegant outfits to culturally rich ensembles, Farrhana’s style statements have consistently gone viral among Bigg Boss fans.

And now, the actress is all set to surprise viewers again in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, where she will be seen in a stunning Marathi girl avatar. Pictures and videos from the promo have already taken over social media.

In the visuals, Farrhana is seen carrying a classic Marathi-inspired traditional look with utmost grace. She dons a beautiful nauvari-style saree draped in festive tones. Her jewellery elevates the authenticity, a traditional Maharashtrian nath, a temple jewellery necklace, and intricate jhumkas that add a royal touch. Her hair is styled in a neat half-tied ponytail, perfectly complementing the ethnic vibe.

Her bold winged eyeliner, subtle makeup, and a tiny black bindi complete the look, giving her a powerful yet elegant presence reminiscent of traditional Maharashtrian cultural aesthetics.

Are you loving her journey in Bigg Boss 19? Do you think Farrhana can win the trophy? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.