Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana sues Amaal’s aunt for calling her ‘terrorist’

Mumbai: The drama around Bigg Boss 19 is not just unfolding inside the house but also outside. Contestant Amaal Mallik’s aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, recently sparked controversy after she allegedly called fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt a “terrorist” during a YouTube interview, a remark that has now landed her in legal trouble.

Farrhana Bhatt’s team has reportedly initiated legal proceedings against Roshan Garry Bhinder, the Fifafooz YouTube channel, and YouTube India, accusing them of spreading defamatory and communally charged remarks.

In an official statement shared on social media, Farrhana’s family expressed their distress over the comments and confirmed that a legal notice has been issued.

The statement read, “Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farhana Bhatt. The family of Ms. Farhana Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss 19, have expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice is issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a ‘terrorist.’”

It further added that the family has opted for dignified legal recourse instead of responding with “mudslinging or online provocation.” The notice reportedly seeks the immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and Rs 1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused.

Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/1RikEyGY9i — Farrhana Bhatt (@Farrhana_bhatt) November 5, 2025

Copies have also been sent to the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for appropriate action.

As of now, Amaal Mallik’s family and Roshan Garry Bhinder have not reacted to the development.

Meanwhile, both Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik continue to stay locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, giving their best as the show moves closer to its grand finale.