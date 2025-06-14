Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is already creating a buzz online with back-to-back updates. Hosted by Salman Khan, the much-awaited and controversial reality show is expected to kick off in July, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Reports suggest that the makers have already started approaching several celebrities from both Bollywood and television industries. While many names are currently in the early stages of discussions, a few have reportedly signed on the dotted line.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants (Tentative)

Here’s a tentative list of 14 names who have been approached for Bigg Boss 19.

Alisha Panwar Raj Kundra Dheeraj Dhoopar Krishna Shroff Flying Beast Munmun Dutta Kanika Mann Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid Daisy Shah Khushi Dubey Ram Kapoor Arishfa Khan Gautami Kapoor

It’s important to note that this list is not final and is subject to change. As always, the confirmed list of contestants will likely be revealed just a week before the premiere.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to return as host once again, and the production house, Endemol Shine India, is prepping to bring in another season of high-voltage drama. Bhaijaan is expected to begin shooting for the promos by the end of June.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.