Bigg Boss 19 grand finale looks of all top 5 finalists [Photos]

Mumbai: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is currently being shot inside the house, and the top five finalists are all dressed in striking looks for the much-awaited episode. The finalists this season include Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will air tonight at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.

Bigg Boss 19 top 5’s dazzling stage performances

One of the finalists, Pranit More is seen performing in an embellished black sherwani-style jacket paired with black trousers. The look strikes a balance between ethnic and stage-ready glamour, perfect for a finale dance number.

Gaurav Khanna appears in a sparkling blazer layered over a white shirt and trousers.

Tanya Mittal is seen in a beautifully embroidered blue saree with heavy jewellery, including a statement necklace and bangles.

Another finalist Farrhana Bhatt makes a powerful appearance in a deep red gown with intricate embellishments and a floor-length dramatic cape. The plunging neckline, sleek styling and bold colour bring a red-carpet energy that feels almost cinematic, total ideal for a finale entrance.

Amaal Mallik appears in a dark sequinned jacket paired with a deep maroon vest, performing a musical segment under atmospheric lighting and stage smoke. The look is elegant, theatrical and very much in tune with a live performance mood.

With all five contestants putting forward their most glamorous sides, tonight’s finale promises drama, music and high fashion, just what a Bigg Boss finale night is expected to deliver.