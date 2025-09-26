Mumbai: Things inside Bigg Boss 19 are getting intense with new fights, fresh friendships, backbiting, and shifting dynamics making the show even more thrilling.

Thursday’s episode was filled with drama and major moments, the biggest being Awez Darbar breaking down in tears after watching a video accusing him of cheating by fellow contestant Baseer Ali.

The tension began when Bigg Boss played clips from the house. One clip showed Baseer Ali in a conversation with Amaal Mallik, where he made serious remarks about Awez.

If he didn’t cry, it doesn’t mean he’s wrong. it was awez who goes on baseer’s character first.#BaseerAli #Bahana #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/7ofXdULVxl — A L E X (@urAlex_) September 25, 2025

Gauahar Khan bashes Baseer Ali

Gauahar Khan, who has been actively following the show, shared the clip on her Instagram and called out Baseer for his behaviour, writing, “Baseer ko khamakha Awez ko target karna hai. Khamakha. Hero banne ke chakkar mein insaan kitna villainous kaam karta hai!”

Fans quickly reacted, taking sides and criticizing Baseer for his insensitive remarks. However, the matter was resolved in the episode when Baseer apologised to Awez, Nagma, and her family.

Gauahar Khan is now all set to appear on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar as a special guest, and fans are eager to see her reaction to Baseer Ali’s allegations and Amaal Mallik’s behaviour, which she has frequently called out on social media.

The stage is set for more fireworks. Let’s wait and see what unfolds next!