Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and fans can’t keep calm as fresh updates drop every day, from the show’s theme to the list of probable contestants. The new season, expected to premiere either on August 2nd or third week, has already become the talk of the town.

Interestingly, several contestants from Karan Johar’s hit reality show The Traitors have reportedly been approached for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. So far, at least six names have surfaced: Apoorva Makhija, Elnaz Norouzi, Raj Kundra, Purav Jha, Jannat Zubair, and Anshula Kapoor. But now, it seems four of them have declined the offer.

Celebs who rejected Bigg Boss 19

1. Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor, sister of Arjun Kapoor, has opted out of the show citing its long duration and intense format. She admitted she isn’t mentally prepared for it at this point.

2. Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra, too, has dismissed all rumours, stating clearly that he is not joining the show, adding that two members from his household have already done Bigg Boss and that’s more than enough.

3. Purav Jha

Popular influencer Purav Jha also turned down the offer, saying he’s not ready to take it up this year—though he hasn’t ruled it out entirely for the future.

4. Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair, meanwhile, refused the show as well. Sources say she’s not inclined towards such formats and reportedly wanted to avoid any unnecessary drama, especially since her ex-boyfriend might be participating this season.

Who’s Still in the Race?

That leaves Apoorva Makhija and Elnaz Norouzi. After making a mark on The Traitors, these two are still in talks and could very well bring their strategic gameplay to the Bigg Boss house.

With names dropping in and out and the premiere just weeks away, are you excited for Bigg Boss 19?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more hot scoops and updates as BB 19 gears up to make a massive comeback.