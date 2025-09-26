Bigg Boss 19: Makers pick Shark Tank judge as wildcard contestant?

Mumbai: Indian entrepreneur and reality star Ashneer Grover, who is known for ‘Shark Tank India’, and currently hosts the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has received an offer from the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

On Friday, Ashneer took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a screenshot of an email that he received from the makers of the show.

The mail was sent by Rohit Gupta, Senior Casting Coordinator for ‘Bigg Boss’ season 19, offering Ashneer to feature as a wildcard contestant on the show. It read, “We are delighted to contact you regarding an exclusive opportunity to join the show as a wildcard contestant. Your dynamic personality, engaging social media presence, and unique appeal have caught the attention of our casting team, making you a strong candidate for this exciting role. ‘Bigg Boss’ season 19 continues to captivate audiences with its compelling mix of drama, entertainment, and human connection. As a wildcard contestant, you would have the chance to enter the Bigg Boss house mid-season, bringing fresh energy and perspective to the show”.

While it’s not known if Ashneer responded to the mail, he did choose to share it on his social media, and also wrote, “Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le !! Mai to free ho jaaunga tab tak. Ye ‘mail merge’ kisi ki to naukri khayega (Haha! Ask Salman bhai! I’ll be free by then. This ‘mail merge’ is going to take someone’s job)”.

Ashneer meant that he will get free from his hosting duties on ‘Rise & Fall’ by the time he receives an offer to join ‘Bigg Boss 19’.

Ashneer and Salman share a history as during a ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover had appeared as a guest, and host Salman Khan confronted him over remarks Ashneer had made previously.

Ashneer had claimed on a podcast that he was denied a photo with Salman, and also alleged that he had negotiated Salman’s fee for a brand ambassadorship with his company, BharatPe, reducing it from INR 7.5 crore to INR 4.5 crore. Salman challenged some of these claims, saying he didn’t even remember meeting Ashneer. Ashneer responded by accusing Salman of creating “unnecessary drama”, insisting he went peacefully, and that his public comments were exaggerated but not demeaning.