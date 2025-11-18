Bigg Boss 19: Meet bottom 3 contestants

Mumbai: The upcoming elimination in Bigg Boss 19 is set to be one of the most crucial ones of the season as the grand finale is now just three weeks away. Though the makers have not officially announced it yet, the finale is expected to take place on December 7 after the completion of week 15.

After Mridul Tiwari’s eviction in week 11 and no elimination in week 12, a total of nine contestants remain in the race. Now, in week 13, Bigg Boss has nominated the entire house except Shehbaaz Badesha, and voting lines are open till Friday, November 21.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Voting Trends

Early voting trends and multiple social media polls suggest that the top five contestants receiving the highest votes this week are — Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal.

Yes, you read that right.

Amaal Mallik Out of Top 5?

In a surprising twist, looks like Amaal Mallik, considered one of the strongest names in the house is not in the top 5 bracket this week. According to the early numbers, he is reportedly receiving fewer votes than the current top contenders.

The bottom three as per trends are:

Amaal Mallik

Malti Chahar

Kunickaa Sadanand

This drop has shocked many viewers, especially because even top-ranking lists released by leading Bigg Boss fan pages have left Amaal out of their top 5 slots, repeating the same lineup: Pranit, Gaurav, Ashnoor, Farrhana, and Tanya.

What’s next in Bigg Boss 19?

While trends indicate Amaal Mallik might not make it to the top 5, Bigg Boss is known for unpredictable twists. Viewers are now waiting to see whether the makers plan to surprise fans or if the voting trend will decide his fate.