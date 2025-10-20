Hyderabad: TV actor Baseer Ali, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, has become one of the most talked-about contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Though it’s been quite a rollercoaster journey for him since week one, Baseer continues to be one of the most loved contestants this season. Many fans strongly believe that Baseer Bob has all the winner qualities and will easily make it to the finale.

Amid this growing buzz, Baseer has found huge support from none other than Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who, like Baseer, hails from Hyderabad. Siraj’s message for the BB 19 contestant has now gone viral, leaving fans excited and emotional.

Baseer’s official Instagram handle shared a reel featuring a clip of him speaking about Siraj during a candid conversation with Amaal Mallik on the show. Expressing his admiration, Baseer said, “Our Mohammed Siraj, bro, I love him. So much respect! We both started our careers around the same time from Hyderabad.”

Reacting to the reel, Siraj commented, “Love you bro, trophy leke aana hai.”

This short but heartfelt comment has sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising the bond and cheering even louder for Baseer.

Meanwhile, Baseer Ali has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Bigg Boss 19 contestant to cross 1 million hashtags on X (formerly Twitter) as ‘We Watch BB for Baseer’ trended big time on Sunday.

So, what’s your take on Baseer Ali’s game in Bigg Boss 19? Do you think he has what it takes to lift the trophy? Comment below and share your thoughts!