Bigg Boss 19: Neelam, Abhishek’s total earnings for 11 weeks

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to witness another shocking twist as not one but two contestants have been shown the exit door this week. A total of five contestants including Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Ashnoor Kaur were nominated for elimination in week 11.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot on Friday, Neelam and Abhishek were evicted from the show.

While Neelam’s eviction was quite expected, Abhishek Bajaj’s exit has left both housemates and fans surprised. The double elimination episode will be aired on Sunday, adding another layer of drama as the show inches closer to its finale.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj evicted (Instagram)

Abhishek Bajaj’s Bigg Boss 19 Remuneration

Abhishek, one of the most talked-about contestants this season, made headlines for his fiery clashes with Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand, as well as his strong bond with Ashnoor Kaur. He managed to survive in the house for 11 weeks. As per reports, Abhishek charged Rs 3 to Rs 6 lakhs per week, earning an estimated Rs 30 to Rs 65 lakhs in total for his stint on the show.

Neelam Giri’s Bigg Boss 19 fees

Neelam, who was equally popular for her emotional side and frequent tiffs with Farrhana Bhatt, reportedly charged Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakhs per week, taking home between Rs 10 to Rs 25 lakhs for her journey in Bigg Boss 19. Her friendships with Shehbaz, Tanya, and Baseer also remained highlights throughout the season.

With Neelam and Abhishek’s shocking exit, Bigg Boss 19 has now entered a more intense phase as the finale approaches.

