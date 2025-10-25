Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for one of its biggest elimination rounds this weekend. As per leaked updates from the sets, a shocking double eviction has taken place in the house and it will be showcased in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Contestants Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house, marking the end of their 9-week journey. The news has taken social media by storm, with fans expressing mixed reactions to the surprising double exit.

Nehal Chudasama’s Bigg Boss 19 Remuneration

According to reports, Nehal Chudasama was earning around Rs 2–3 lakh per week during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. This placed her among the moderately paid contestants, with newcomers reportedly earning around Rs 1 lakh per week, while top TV stars and celebrities received up to Rs 10 lakh weekly.

Since her journey lasted 9 weeks, Nehal is estimated to have earned between Rs 18–27 lakh in total from the show.

Interestingly, this marks Nehal’s second eviction. The first time, she was sent to a secret room twist, but this time, she has officially exited the show and headed home.

With two popular contenders out, the competition inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is now fiercer than ever.