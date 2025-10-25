Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 viewers are in disbelief as one of the most hyped and promising contestants, Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob, has been evicted from the house. This week, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna were nominated for elimination.

Nehal, Baseer evicted from Bigg Boss 19

In a shocking turn of events, makers announced a double elimination during weekend ka vaar shoot that took place on Friday. While Nehal Chudasama was evicted first, Baseer Ali was shown the exit soon after, a move that has left fans stunned and furious.

Social media is now flooded with reactions as fans express their disappointment and anger over Baseer’s eviction, calling it “unfair” and “undeserving.”

One user wrote, “This is honestly shocking. #BaseerAli was such a strong player who brought energy and competition to the show. It’s a huge loss for Bigg Boss 19.”

Another commented, “UNFAIR EVICTION! Baseer deserved to be in the finale, not out like this. The most real and deserving contestant got played by the makers.”

Baseer Ali didn't deserve to get evicted so early.

Makers did injustice

He has given a lot to the show and it really meant for him…. Definitely more than the likes of Gaurav, Pranit, Mridul etc@Baseer_Bob will surely have a great career ahead.



UNFAIR EVICTION BASEER — Anand (@MrGurujiAnand) October 25, 2025

Unfair eviction! 💔

Baseer amaal ko bhai manta tha, amaal bhi Baseer ko bhai manta tha — aur aaj ek bhai ko bina wajah nikal diya gaya.

UNFAIR EVICTION BASEER#UnfairEviction #BaseerDeservesJustice#AmaalMallik #BaseerAli

#BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/OPVdT8ThSz — SAHIL CHOUDHARY (@CHOUDHARY_0022) October 25, 2025

Every season has that one contestant who plays with heart, wins hearts, and still gets evicted unfairly This time it was Baseer Ali. He stood up when others stayed silent, he played with loyalty when others plotted, and he stayed real when others performed



UNFAIR EVICTION BASEER — Mσԋʂιɳ𓃬 (@rebel_mp17) October 25, 2025

However, some viewers believe that Baseer’s game had lost its spark in recent weeks. They feel his participation and screen presence had noticeably dipped, making his eviction somewhat expected.

With Baseer’s exit, the game dynamics are sure to change drastically.

What’s your take on Baseer Ali’s shocking eviction? Let us know in the comments!