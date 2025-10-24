Mumbai: Social media is buzzing with updates and speculations about this week’s elimination in Bigg Boss 19. Contestants Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna were on the chopping block in week 9.

Nehal Chudasama evicted from Bigg Boss 19

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which was shot on Friday, has already sparked massive discussions online after inside reports revealed the name of the evicted contestant. As per reliable sources, Nehal Chudasama has received the least number of votes and has been eliminated from the show.

However, another shocking rumour began circulating soon after that Baseer Ali, one of the most talked-about contestants of the season, had also been evicted.

Is Baseer also out?

To clear the air, we reached out to Baseer’s team, and a close source dismissed the rumours completely. “No, the news is fake. Baseer Bhai is safe and still in the house,” the source confirmed, also adding that Nehal’s eviction is indeed true.

Baseer Ali has been one of the most-discussed contestants since week one. Despite ups and downs in his game, his loyal fan base continues to support him strongly, hoping to see him reach the finale and lift the trophy.

Do you think Baseer has what it takes to win Bigg Boss 19? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.