Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is getting spicier than ever as the show concludes its 9th week with yet another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar featuring host Salman Khan. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which contestants will face Salman’s fiery questions this time and who will bid goodbye to the house.

This week, four contestants were nominated for eviction — Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama. And now, the eviction results are out!

Nehal Chudasama Bigg Boss 19 eviction

Nehal Chudasama has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house after receiving the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. On the other hand, inside reports suggest that Baseer Ali received the highest votes this week.

Fans seem quite satisfied with Nehal’s eviction, as many had been calling her game “boring” and “annoying” on social media for weeks. With her exit, 13 contestants now remain in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Rumours were rife that there might be double eviction this week. However there is no update on this yet.

What’s your take on Nehal’s elimination? Do you think the audience made the right choice this week?