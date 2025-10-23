Mumbai: Bigg Boss has always been known for its surprises and unexpected turns. From sudden evictions to dramatic tasks, the show never fails to keep contestants and viewers on their toes. Bigg Boss 19 is no different, and the past two months have already seen several jaw-dropping twists.

Double eviction this weekend in Bigg Boss 19?

Well, if the latest buzz is to be believed, another major twist is on the way and it’s all about elimination! According to popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak, a double eviction might take place this weekend.

A viral tweet from BB Tak reads, “I heard there might be a shocking twist coming this weekend for eviction. Nehal looks like the obvious one to get evicted, but things might change with a twist or maybe a double eviction!”

Eviction power to contestants?

The post further added that Bigg Boss might flip the game by giving contestants themselves the power to decide who gets evicted. If true, this could shake up the house politics completely. “What if Bigg Boss gives eviction power to the contestants through votes or discussion? Who do you think they’ll choose Pranit or Nehal? Baseer or Gaurav?” the tweet added.

Well, looks like a shocking weekend twist is indeed on the cards. If the double elimination happens, which two contestants do you think will walk out among Gaurav, Pranit, Baseer, and Nehal?