Bigg Boss 19 result out: Which contestant will get evicted next?

The contestants nominated for eviction in week 9 include Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2025 1:22 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 contestants
Bigg Boss 19 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Fear of elimination is once again looming over the Bigg Boss 19 house as another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar approaches. The contestants nominated for eviction in week 9 include Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali.

With voting lines open, fans are leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite contestants. However, according to the latest online polls and social media voting trends, Nehal Chudasama seems to be trailing behind. Yes, you read that right!

Bigg Boss 19 elimination update week 9

As per insiders, Nehal has the highest chances of getting eliminated this week. Many viewers have also expressed that they find her game “boring and annoying” and believe it’s time for her to walk out of the show. Polls results are out and it hints towards Nehal’s elimination.

While nothing is confirmed until Salman Khan announces the results on Weekend Ka Vaar, the buzz strongly suggests Nehal might be the next to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Do you also think it’s time for Nehal to get eliminated next?

