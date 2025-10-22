Mumbai: All eyes are on this week’s elimination in Bigg Boss 19. After no eviction last week due to Diwali celebrations, fans are now eagerly waiting to see which unlucky contestant’s journey will end next. The nomination task has already taken place inside the house and will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

Bigg boss 19 nominated contestants week 9

The contestants who are facing the chopping block this week are — Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali.

Nehal Chudasama’s eviction on cards?

Among them, one contestant seems to have drawn the most flak from the audience. Guess who? She is none other than Nehal Chudasama. Viewers are flooding social media demanding her eviction, calling her “fake,” “irritating,” and “pointless” in the game.

One fan wrote, “I’m so looking forward to Nehal Chudasama’s eviction! She’s so irritating and arrogant in thinking she can play everyone.”

Another added, “Yes! It’s absolutely time for Nehal Chudasama to exit the Bigg Boss 19 house! Her entire game has been based on convenience, fake tears, and inconsistent stands. She shifts loyalties faster than anyone else easily the fakest contestant this season!”

Nehal Chudasama is the most FAKE and ANNOYING contestant this season. Every time she screams or talks, it’s so IRRITATING! Hope she gets evicted this weekend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/S9iA2WRbxD — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 21, 2025

I’m so looking forward to #NehalChudasama’s eviction! She’s so irritating & arrogant in thinking she can play everyone



Loved it when #GauravKhanna called her out when she tried to attack him🔥



Girl, you’ll be watching w/the rest of us at home😈

when he wins #BiggBoss19🏆#BB19 pic.twitter.com/yrXfUSPuZn — Annalise 🦦 (@LiseMaAn) October 21, 2025

it’s time we come together for ONE CAUSE and that’s nehal chudasama’s eviction, girl is sabotaging every ship and we can’t let that happen. #abhinoor #bahana #amalya and every other ship in existence. pic.twitter.com/fsGiXu2Uow — 𝒅𝒊𝒚𝒂 ❥ (@diyaashines) October 2, 2025

Yes! It's absolutely time for #NehalChudasama to exit the #BiggBoss19 house!

Her entire game has been based on convenience, fake tears, and inconsistent stands. She shifts loyalties faster than anyone else, which shows her total lack of integrity and makes her the most fake… — Gaurav Khanna Fans (@GauravKhannaFP) October 20, 2025

Most hated contestof #BiggBoss19

Newli nehal chudasama



No fandom likes her. Everyone hates her. Evict her effective immediately @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss19 — Raaj_Rock (@raaj_rex) October 20, 2025

With such strong reactions online, it remains to be seen whether Nehal will manage to survive another week or if this will finally mark the end of her journey in Bigg Boss 19.

Do you also think Nehal should be eliminated next? Tell us in the comments below!