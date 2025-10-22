Mumbai: All eyes are on this week’s elimination in Bigg Boss 19. After no eviction last week due to Diwali celebrations, fans are now eagerly waiting to see which unlucky contestant’s journey will end next. The nomination task has already taken place inside the house and will be showcased in tonight’s episode.
Bigg boss 19 nominated contestants week 9
The contestants who are facing the chopping block this week are — Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali.
Nehal Chudasama’s eviction on cards?
Among them, one contestant seems to have drawn the most flak from the audience. Guess who? She is none other than Nehal Chudasama. Viewers are flooding social media demanding her eviction, calling her “fake,” “irritating,” and “pointless” in the game.
One fan wrote, “I’m so looking forward to Nehal Chudasama’s eviction! She’s so irritating and arrogant in thinking she can play everyone.”
Another added, “Yes! It’s absolutely time for Nehal Chudasama to exit the Bigg Boss 19 house! Her entire game has been based on convenience, fake tears, and inconsistent stands. She shifts loyalties faster than anyone else easily the fakest contestant this season!”
Check out the tweets below.
With such strong reactions online, it remains to be seen whether Nehal will manage to survive another week or if this will finally mark the end of her journey in Bigg Boss 19.
Do you also think Nehal should be eliminated next? Tell us in the comments below!