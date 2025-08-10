Bigg Boss 19: Pahalgam attack victim’s wife in talks to join

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Season 19 will start on Colors TV from August 24, 2025, and fans are super excited. The list of possible contestants is already creating a buzz, and one name that is now making headlines is Himanshi Narwal, the young widow of a Pahalgam terror attack victim and a former college friend of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

Why Her Name Is Trending

Reports say the makers are thinking of inviting Himanshi Narwal because her story could touch the hearts of viewers. A source said they want contestants who can connect with the audience right away. But so far, there is no official confirmation. Some social media posts even claim she has not been approached for the show.

A Story That Touched Millions

Himanshi became known across the country earlier this year after a sad tragedy. Her husband, Navy officer Vinay Narwal, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The couple was on their honeymoon when it happened. A photo of her crying beside her husband’s body went viral online. Later, Elvish Yadav revealed in a vlog that she was his college friend and spoke about their happy college days.

Other Possible Contestants

While it is still not clear if Himanshi will enter the show, other big names are being linked to the season. These include Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Munmun Dutta, Lataa Saberwal, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Purav Jha, and Apoorva Mukhija. This year’s theme is “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” where power will be shared by all contestants instead of having one captain.