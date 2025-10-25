Mumbai: Looks like Bigg Boss 19 is sailing towards its finale already! Yes, you read that right. After a shocking double elimination in week 9, a new update about the show is surfacing, and it’s about the grand finale date, which is reportedly happening sooner than expected.

As per the latest buzz, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to conclude in December 2025, unlike most previous seasons that usually ended in January. A tweet by BBTak has gone viral, claiming, “Bigg Boss 19 GRAND FINALE is reportedly set for 7th Dec 2025, if there’s no extension. A 2-week extension is possible, with the channel still finalizing plans. A new wild card entry may join next month if the show is extended.”

So yes, the finale could be held on December 7, with a chance of a small extension depending on how the game unfolds in the coming weeks.

Double Eviction Shocks Viewers

Meanwhile, this week’s double elimination has left everyone stunned. Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. While Nehal’s exit seemed expected, Baseer’s eviction came as a huge shock to fans, who saw him as one of the strongest contenders for the finale.

Social media is now buzzing with reactions, with fans calling it the “most unfair eviction” of the season.

With the finale around the corner and tension rising in the house, the game is getting more intense than ever. What’s your take on the shocking double eviction and the grand finale update?