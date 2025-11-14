Mumbai: Friday is finally here, and all eyes are on Weekend Ka Vaar. Like every week, fans and viewers are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds who will get schooled, who will be praised, and who will be shown the exit door as the finale inches closer.

However, for all the fans waiting to see Bhaijaan back on their screens, here’s an update: Salman Khan will not be appearing in Week 12’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Salman Khan to skip weekend ka vaar

The superstar is currently in Doha, Qatar, for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded, which is all set to take place on November 14. The grand event features a star-studded lineup including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover and Stebin Ben led, of course, by Salman Khan himself.

Farah Khan Or Karan Johar Will Be Hosting This Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan Is Not Available For Tomorrow WKV Shoot



With Salman away, buzz has it that either Farah Khan or Karan Johar may step in to host this week’s episodes and take over the grilling duties.

Meanwhile, the entire house is nominated this week. With tensions running high, let’s wait and watch who gets eliminated just ahead of the finale.