Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan reveals top 4 and bottom 4 contestants

This week, actress Kunickaa Sadanand has been evicted from the show after receiving the least number of votes.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd November 2025 1:16 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its grand finale, expected to take place on December 7, the competition inside the house is at its peak. Viewers have already begun predicting who will secure a spot in the finale week, and now the latest elimination update has added to the excitement.

Salman Khan announces eviction in a dramatic task

The weekend ka vaar episode with host Salman Khan was shot on November 2, and Kunickaa’s eviction will be seen in Sunday’s telecast. According to insiders, the announcement took place through a dramatic elimination segment that indirectly revealed the top 4 and bottom 4 contestants based on audience votes.

Salman Khan called Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand to the front. One by one, he took their names, and each contestant had to move forward. The twist was that whoever reached the final line first would be evicted, symbolizing the lowest vote percentage. In the end, Kunickaa Sadanand reached the mark first, confirming her exit.

This also revealed that Amaal Mallik was in the bottom 4 this week.

Voting Results Breakdown

Top 4 Contestants (Highest Votes):

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Pranit More
  • Farrahana Bhatt
  • Ashnoor Kaur

Bottom 4 Contestants (Lowest Votes):

  • Tanya Mittal
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Malti Chahar
  • Kunickaa Sadanand

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Badesha was safe as he held the captaincy this week.

