Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its grand finale, expected to take place on December 7, the competition inside the house is at its peak. Viewers have already begun predicting who will secure a spot in the finale week, and now the latest elimination update has added to the excitement.

This week, actress Kunickaa Sadanand has been evicted from the show after receiving the least number of votes.

Salman Khan announces eviction in a dramatic task

The weekend ka vaar episode with host Salman Khan was shot on November 2, and Kunickaa’s eviction will be seen in Sunday’s telecast. According to insiders, the announcement took place through a dramatic elimination segment that indirectly revealed the top 4 and bottom 4 contestants based on audience votes.

Salman Khan called Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Kunickaa Sadanand to the front. One by one, he took their names, and each contestant had to move forward. The twist was that whoever reached the final line first would be evicted, symbolizing the lowest vote percentage. In the end, Kunickaa Sadanand reached the mark first, confirming her exit.

FINALLY! No twist… no save! This time it was purely audience votes, Kunickaa ji has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19. Makers tried saving her many times earlier, but this time…nope. Well played, Kunickaa ji 👏



— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 22, 2025

This also revealed that Amaal Mallik was in the bottom 4 this week.

Voting Results Breakdown

Top 4 Contestants (Highest Votes):

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Farrahana Bhatt

Ashnoor Kaur

Bottom 4 Contestants (Lowest Votes):

Tanya Mittal

Amaal Mallik

Malti Chahar

Kunickaa Sadanand

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Badesha was safe as he held the captaincy this week.