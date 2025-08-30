Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s first weekend ka vaar turns intense

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 started with big drama in the very first week. Fights, arguments, and shocking twists kept viewers hooked. Now, the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is here, and fans are waiting to see him give the contestants a reality check.

Nominations This Week

The housemates who are nominated for elimination are Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri.

The biggest twist came when Farhana Bhat, who was evicted on Day 1, returned from the secret room. She had special powers and was allowed back into the house by Gaurav Khanna without asking others. This move created major fights and tension inside the house.

Housemates also argued over food rations and unfair distribution. The first captaincy task was held, and Kunickaa Sadanand became the first captain. Baseer Ali could not take part as Farhana disqualified him.

Salman Khan Confronts Pranit More

In the promo, Salman Khan is seen questioning comedian Pranit More for his old jokes about him. Salman told him that humor should not go below the belt. Pranit looked embarrassed, and the housemates were shocked at the confrontation.

Viewers will also see Mridul Tiwari and Natalia Janoszek dancing together in a romantic moment. Salman will surprise singer Amaal Mallik by bringing his girlfriend on the show, after he had confessed that he was missing her inside the house.

Special Guests and Movie Promotion

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa will also appear as guests. They will promote their film Baaghi 4, and its trailer will be launched inside the Bigg Boss house.

With the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” the season has already given fans drama and twists. The first Weekend Ka Vaar promises fights, romance, surprises, and entertainment. Watch it tonight on Colors TV and JioHotstar.