Mumbai: Hosted once again by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 has already started building excitement among fans even before its official promo is out. With the makers known for keeping every detail tightly under wraps, curiosity around the new season is only growing.

While earlier buzz suggested that no YouTuber or social media influencer would be a part of this season, the latest inside update seems to hint otherwise. A few controversial faces from the digital world are reportedly being considered and now, two names have gone viral, catching fans completely by surprise.

Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija in Bigg Boss 19?

As per the latest buzz, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid have been approached for Bigg Boss 19. For the unversed, both have been in the spotlight due to their controversial appearance and comments on India’s Got Latent, which stirred quite a debate online.

However, neither Samay nor Apoorva have confirmed or even hinted at their involvement in the show. All eyes are now on them for any kind of clue.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will begin shooting the official Bigg Boss 19 promo by the end of June 2025. The show is expected to premiere around late July or early August.

Are you also hoping to see Rebel Kid and Samay bring their unique energy to the Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.