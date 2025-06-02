Bigg Boss 19: Samay Raina, Rebel Kid’s names surprise fans

A few controversial faces from the digital world are reportedly being considered for Bigg Boss 19

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 12:08 pm IST
Apoorva Mukhija, Salman Khan and Samay Raina
Apoorva Mukhija and Samay Raina likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 19 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Hosted once again by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 has already started building excitement among fans even before its official promo is out. With the makers known for keeping every detail tightly under wraps, curiosity around the new season is only growing.

While earlier buzz suggested that no YouTuber or social media influencer would be a part of this season, the latest inside update seems to hint otherwise. A few controversial faces from the digital world are reportedly being considered and now, two names have gone viral, catching fans completely by surprise.

Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija in Bigg Boss 19?

As per the latest buzz, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid have been approached for Bigg Boss 19. For the unversed, both have been in the spotlight due to their controversial appearance and comments on India’s Got Latent, which stirred quite a debate online.

MS Creative School

However, neither Samay nor Apoorva have confirmed or even hinted at their involvement in the show. All eyes are now on them for any kind of clue.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will begin shooting the official Bigg Boss 19 promo by the end of June 2025. The show is expected to premiere around late July or early August.

Are you also hoping to see Rebel Kid and Samay bring their unique energy to the Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2025 12:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button