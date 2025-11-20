Mumbai: Another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar is around the corner, and all eyes are fixed on who will be the next contestant to walk out of the Bigg Boss 19 house. The upcoming eviction is going to be extremely crucial, especially with the grand finale just 2 weeks away.

The finale is most likely to be held on December 7, although an official announcement from the makers is still awaited. Currently, the show is in week 13 and the season will conclude in week 15.

The entire house has been nominated except the current captain, Shehbaz Badesha. The nominated contestants include:

Gaurav Khanna

Malti Chahar

Farrhana Bhatt

Kunickaa Sadanand

Ashnoor Kaur

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

With voting lines open till Friday, November 21, early trends suggest that Gaurav Khanna is leading with the highest number of votes, while the bottom two contestants trailing behind are:

Kunickaa Sadanand

Malti Chahar

Buzz on social media strongly indicates that Malti Chahar is likely to get eliminated this week. While Kunickaa is also in the danger zone, inside talk suggests she might be a confirmed finalist, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Adding more fuel to the speculation, no family member of Malti Chahar visited her during the recently concluded Family Week, unlike the other housemates. This morning, the Family Week banner was removed from the garden area, leaving Malti visibly emotional and confused.

With emotions running high and unexpected twists on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether Malti faces eviction or if the makers have a surprise in store.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19 as the weekend drama is just getting started!