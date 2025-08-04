Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer, the excitement is only getting bigger with each passing day. Interestingly, this year the makers have decided to launch the show much earlier than usual, ditching the traditional September-October window. The reason? There’s no new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss OTT in 2025, making way for the main edition to arrive early and treat reality TV fans.

Bigg Boss 19 is officially set to premiere on August 24, and ahead of the new season, let’s take a quick look at some of the highest paid contestants in the history of Bigg Boss Hindi. These stars were paid big bucks to give up their freedom, comforts, and enter the chaotic yet iconic house.

Highest Paid Bigg Boss Contestants So Far

1. Pamela Anderson

The international star left viewers stunned with her surprise appearance in Bigg Boss 4. Despite staying just three days, Pamela reportedly earned a jaw-dropping Rs 2.5 crore, making her the highest-paid guest ever on the show.

2. Rimi Sen

The Dhoom actress was part of Bigg Boss 9 and grabbed attention for her disinterested behaviour. She was reportedly paid Rs 2 crore just for agreeing to participate, creating a lot of curiosity around her stint.

3. The Great Khali

Salman and WWE Superstar The Great Khali doing arm wrestling

The WWE wrestler made waves in Bigg Boss 4, earning a reported Rs 50 lakh per week, cementing his place as one of the top-paid contestants at the time.

4. Dipika Kakar

Latest update on Dipika Kakar’s upcoming project (Instagram)

The Bigg Boss 12 winner was reportedly paid Rs 15 lakh per week. With a 15-week stay, her total earnings came up to Rs 2.25 crore.

5. Sreesanth

Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth.

Another key figure from Season 12, Sreesanth also reportedly earned Rs 50 lakh weekly, making his Bigg Boss stint one of the most lucrative.

6. Tehseen Poonawalla

In Bigg Boss 13, political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla made headlines not just for his entry, but also for his hefty paycheck. He was reportedly the highest-paid contestant of the season, earning around Rs 21 lakh per week.

7. Karanvir Bohra

The television favourite was also part of Season 12 and was reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh per week for his time inside the house.

8. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan (Twitter)

The young actress made headlines in Bigg Boss 16 not just for her gameplay but also for her paycheque. She stayed 18 weeks, and reports suggest she took home around Rs 2.1 crore, making her the highest-paid contestant of that season.

9. Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash (Twitter)

The BB15 winner was reportedly paid Rs 1.7 crore for her 17-week journey inside the house. She also won Rs 40 lakh as prize money, bringing her total earnings to nearly Rs 2.1 crore.

10. Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Seen in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita was reportedly paid Rs 12 lakh per week, bringing her total to around Rs 1.8 crore, making her one of the highest-paid TV actresses on the show.

With Bigg Boss 19 just days away, it will be interesting to see who enters the house this time and how much they’re being paid to leave their world behind.1.