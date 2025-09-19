Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is inching closer to another Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, and the suspense around this week’s elimination is already keeping fans hooked. The superstar host is all set to school contestants once again and reveal who will be the next housemate to bid goodbye.

Nominated contestants

This week, five contestants are on the nomination list —

Ashnoor Kaur

Abhishek Bajaj

Nehal Chudasama

Baseer Ali

Pranit More

Fans have been actively voting to save their favorites, and the results are slowly taking shape.

Bottom 2 contestants

According to latest voting trends, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj are leading with strong numbers, while Ashnoor Kaur also looks safe owing to her solid fan base and popularity. However, the bottom two this week are Pranit More and Nehal Chudasama, who are struggling to gather enough votes.

🚨 #BiggBoss19 Closing Voting Trends



1️⃣ Abhishek Bajaj

2️⃣ Baseer Ali

3️⃣ Ashnoor Kaur

4️⃣ Pranit More

5️⃣ Nehal Chudasama



⚡ As per the current buzz, Nehal Chudasama is in the danger zone and could be the next to face eviction!#BB19 #BiggBoss #abhishekbajaj pic.twitter.com/SqssQTu7s3 — Tushar Dhar (@GamingTuss58027) September 19, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 elimination

Among them, Nehal Chudasama is currently receiving the least support, making her the most likely contestant to face eviction this weekend. Still, Bigg Boss is always full of surprises, and the final decision will only be revealed when Salman Khan announces it on stage.

Who do you think will get evicted this week? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.