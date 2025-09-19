Bigg Boss 19: Who will get evicted this week? Bottom 2 names

Fans have been actively voting to save their favorites, and the results are slowly taking shape

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th September 2025 12:29 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 contestants
Bigg Boss 19 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is inching closer to another Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, and the suspense around this week’s elimination is already keeping fans hooked. The superstar host is all set to school contestants once again and reveal who will be the next housemate to bid goodbye.

Nominated contestants

This week, five contestants are on the nomination list —

  • Ashnoor Kaur
  • Abhishek Bajaj
  • Nehal Chudasama
  • Baseer Ali
  • Pranit More

Fans have been actively voting to save their favorites, and the results are slowly taking shape.

Bottom 2 contestants

According to latest voting trends, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj are leading with strong numbers, while Ashnoor Kaur also looks safe owing to her solid fan base and popularity. However, the bottom two this week are Pranit More and Nehal Chudasama, who are struggling to gather enough votes.

Bigg Boss 19 elimination

Among them, Nehal Chudasama is currently receiving the least support, making her the most likely contestant to face eviction this weekend. Still, Bigg Boss is always full of surprises, and the final decision will only be revealed when Salman Khan announces it on stage.

Who do you think will get evicted this week? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

