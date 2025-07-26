Mumbai: It’s that time of the year again when all eyes turn towards one of India’s most-watched reality shows. Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere reportedly on August 30, fans and media are buzzing with speculated names and possible contestants. Among the names that recently caught massive attention is Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja.

However, putting all rumours to rest, the popular YouTuber has finally broken his silence in his latest vlog.

Is Flying Beast entering Bigg Boss 19?

Gaurav confirmed that although he has been approached multiple times by the makers in the past, he will not be a part of Bigg Boss 19.

“Arey bhai I am not going to Bigg Boss 19. Main Pareshaan hogaya hu. Some random PR page put up my photo along with a few others claiming we are taking part in the upcoming season. That’s not true,” he clarified.

Gaurav went on to share that the show first approached him back in the pre-COVID era, and later again during the couple’s season with his wife Ritu. But due to personal and professional commitments, things never worked out.

“I don’t want to be part of a show where the editing is not in my control. Where someone else decides your image. I don’t want to take that risk in my life,” he said firmly.

While Gaurav did admit that he may reconsider if the offer is extremely lucrative, he also took a clever dig at the show’s marketing tactics.

“Bigg Boss used a similar strategy to create buzz around their show. Good marketing move. By using my name, they created a hype for Bigg Boss 19. I wish all the best to all the participants,” he added.

Meanwhile, the promo of unveling the offical logo Bigg Boss 19 is already out leaving fans excited.

Meanwhile, the promo of unveling the offical logo Bigg Boss 19 is already out leaving fans excited.