Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to witness one of the season’s most shocking eliminations this Weekend Ka Vaar. Contestants in the danger zone this week included Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More.

Zeishan Quadri eliminated

Insiders have confirmed that Zeishan Quadri has been eliminated after receiving the least number of votes. His eviction was filmed during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot and will be aired in Sunday’s episode.

Zeishan Quadri’s per week remuneration

Zeishan’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 came to an end after 7 weeks. According to reports, he charged between Rs 2 to 5 lakhs per week for his appearance on the show, earning a total of Rs 15 to 35 lakhs over the 7-week period.

Bigg Boss 19 eviction drama

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode shoot, Salman Khan first announced Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More as safe contestants. The remaining contestants Ashnoor, Baseer, Zeishan, and Neelam stood on pedestals with green and red lights. Baseer stepped down first, followed by Ashnoor and Neelam, all turning green. In the end, Zeishan stepped down and his pedestal turned red, confirming his eviction.

All this drama will unfold in Sunday’s episode. What’s your take on Zeishan Quadri’s elimination? Comment below!

