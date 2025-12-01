Mumbai: TV actor and reality show star Baseer Ali, once considered one of the strongest contestants and a potential finalist of Bigg Boss 19, was evicted much earlier than expected. He could not secure a spot even in the top 10. Since his exit, Baseer has been making headlines for his bold interviews, where he openly spoke about the makers and alleged bias towards certain contestants.

In his latest appearance on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Baseer opened up about several aspects of his personal and professional life, along with his emotional journey inside the Bigg Boss house.

Baseer Ali to perform Umrah soon

During the conversation, Baseer also revealed his spiritual plans, including his intention to perform Umrah and Haj in the coming months. He shared that he is planning to go for Umrah with his mother this upcoming Ramzan.

“Inshallah, February mein plan kar raha hoon mom ke saath,” Baseer said while discussing his Umrah plans.

When Paras asked him about Haj, Baseer explained that he wishes to undertake the pilgrimage with his future wife.

“Maine socha hai wife ke saath. Hajj ek bahut hi difficult journey hai… no matter how rich you are, you are treated as a normal Haji. I want to experience those difficulties with my wife. I want to see how that tuning comes out in front of Allah in the most difficult times, kaise hum balance karte hue ek saath aage badte hain. Yeh bachpan se mere dimaag mein hai,” he shared.

#BaseerAli said he’s planning to go for Umrah with his mother this Ramadan & his intention is to perform Hajj 1day with his future wife he beautifully explains the significance of Umrah and Hajj in Islam a journey of faith purity May Allah accept his prayers Ameen #BaseerSquad pic.twitter.com/auAB2paFDx — 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒓 𝑨𝒍𝒊 𝑶𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑭𝑪 👑 (@TeamBaseerAli_) November 29, 2025

He added that if he gets an opportunity to go with his mother earlier, he may go before marriage, but his heartfelt intention remains to perform Haj with his wife someday.

Baseer also recalled his first visit to Makkah and Madinah during his very first Umrah in 2014, an experience that still holds deep meaning for him.

Meanwhile, Baseer Ali is all set to return to television screens soon as he will be seen on the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, scheduled for December 7.