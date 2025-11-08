Mumbai: Reality TV star and actor Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob received a hero’s welcome as he returned to his hometown Hyderabad after being eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 two weeks ago. His homecoming celebration has now put all rumours of his re-entry to rest.

As soon as Baseer arrived at the Hyderabad airport, he was greeted with immense love and energy by his family, friends, and fans.

The atmosphere turned festive as fireworks lit up the sky and the traditional Hyderabadi Marfa beats filled the air. In true Hyderabadi style, Baseer joined in the celebration dancing his heart out to the Marfa tunes, flashing his smile, and waving at the cheering crowd. Videos of his grand welcome have now gone viral on Instagram, leaving fans emotional and thrilled.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Baseer’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 19 house, but the Roadies and Splitsvilla fame contestant continues to stay in the limelight. Known for his competitive spirit and strong presence in tasks, Baseer has remained one of the most talked-about personalities this season.

Sharing his thoughts on the potential winner of Bigg Boss 19, Baseer said, “For sure, Gaurav Khanna ko chances hain. Either him, or Farrhana, Tanya… I guess. As far as I can see from the outside, based on how people are perceiving the show and who their favourites are.”

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted in a double elimination during week 9 of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on October 26.