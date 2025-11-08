Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is throwing one shocking update after another! Last night, reports surfaced that a double elimination has taken place inside the house, leaving everyone stunned. In week 11’s eviction round, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were shown the exit door. The nominated contestants this week were Abhishek, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam, Farrhana Bhatt, and Gaurav Khanna.

Their eviction will be telecast in Sunday’s episode, which is expected to bring a major twist in the ongoing drama.

Is Abhishek Bajaj Re-entering Bigg Boss 19?

As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its finale, the makers seem determined to keep viewers hooked with non-stop surprises. Just last week, they brought back Pranit More after his elimination, leaving both housemates and fans shocked.

Now, buzz has it that Abhishek Bajaj might follow a similar path! Yes, you read that right. The actor could reportedly make a re-entry into the house. According to insiders, Abhishek has been moved to a hotel and may be called back tomorrow, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. The situation remains unclear for now, but fans are already excited about the possibility.

Abhishek Bajaj might return! Just like Tina Datta in BB16, there’s a possibility he could be back with an option to re-enter. Heard he’s been moved to a hotel and may be called tomorrow… but nothing confirmed yet. Let’s wait, situation is still unclear. — ANKIT (@AKitOfTweets) November 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Neelam Giri has reportedly returned home, marking her complete exit from the show.

Do you also want to see Abhishek Bajaj back in the Bigg Boss 19 house? Let us know in the comments below!