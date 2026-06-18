Hyderabad: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother and Bigg Boss 19 fame Shehbaz was recently spotted in Hyderabad, and a small fan interaction is now grabbing attention on social media.

In the video, a fan walks up to Shehbaz, who is seen standing infront of city’s popular Nimrah Cafe and tells him, “Bohot famous hai bhai.” Shehbaz responds with warmth and says, “Hyderabad bohot acha hai aur Hyderabad ke log…” while patting the fan on his back.

The moment stood out because of how casual and sweet the interaction looked. Shehbaz kept it simple, smiled through the conversation and appreciated the city as well as its people.

Another video of him enjoying his evening chai at the iconic Niloufer Cafe in Banjara Hills is also going viral. In the clip, he is seen sipping tea and indulging in some shayari, much to the delight of fans.

Hyderabad fans are known for showing love to celebrities, and this video is another reminder of how quickly a simple public appearance can turn into a wholesome fan moment.

Shehbaz Badesha is not just known as Shehnaaz Gill’s brother; he has also built his own space as a singer, content creator and social media personality. He first caught wider attention during Shehnaaz’s Bigg Boss 13 journey and later continued to stay connected with fans through music, lifestyle content, reels and public appearances. His Hyderabad moment once again showed why fans enjoy his easy-going personality and the way he keeps even a casual street interaction warm and real.