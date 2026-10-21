Bigg Boss 20: Another wildcard to enter this weekend?

Mumbai: Could a new wildcard bring disappointed viewers back to Bigg Boss 20? Amid the backlash over Nakul Dhull’s removal, gamer Mavi’s name has surfaced as a possible entrant, setting off fresh speculation about the season’s next big twist.

Reports suggest that the makers are considering Mavi as a wildcard contestant. However, the buzz stems from a circulating social media claim, and his participation remains unconfirmed.

Mavi’s reported history with Scout adds intrigue

Adding to the chatter is Mavi’s reported past friction with Scout. If the entry happens, that history could become a talking point, especially among viewers who follow the gaming community. Whether old differences would resurface on the show remains to be seen.

For now, the possibility has given fans another potential twist to discuss while the fallout from Nakul’s exit continues.

Nakul’s exit leaves fans disappointed

Nakul’s removal following his physical altercation with Gullu sparked criticism online, with the events surrounding the confrontation drawing reactions from viewers and television personalities.

Some viewers on X and Instagram say they stopped watching after his exit. Those reactions reflect frustration among a section of the audience, although they do not establish a decline in the show’s overall ratings or viewership.

A fresh wildcard could shake up the house and give viewers a new reason to tune in. But winning back fans who remain upset about Nakul’s removal may take more than another surprise entry.

Will Mavi’s rumoured arrival revive their interest, or will the demand for Nakul’s return continue to dominate the conversation?