Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is ready for its first Weekend Ka Vaar, with Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Arishfa Khan and Love Gill currently facing the threat of eviction. But who will become the first contestant to leave the house? The answer appears to be no one.

Weekend Ka Vaar shooting happened on Friday and insiders have now confirmed that the makers have cancelled the first week’s elimination. This means all four nominated contestants will remain safe, giving them another opportunity to strengthen their game inside the house.

Interestingly, the voting lines remained open despite the planned no-eviction week. With the season introducing lifelines and the “Extra Jeevan Daan” twist, the voting results could still affect the contestants’ journey or become part of another surprise.

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Salman Khan will take charge of the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar and address everything that unfolded during the opening week, from heated arguments to changing friendships. While the housemates remain unaware of their fate, the reported cancellation of the eviction is expected to bring them some much-needed relief.

However, the safety net will not last long. Reports suggest that eliminations will officially begin in the second week, unless Bigg Boss introduces a surprise mid-week eviction.