Bigg Boss 20 contestants promo and full house tour update

Mumbai: The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun, and fresh updates surrounding the highly anticipated season have sent excitement among fans soaring.

According to a viral update circulating on social media, the contestants selected for Bigg Boss 20 are expected to film promotional content on August 22. While the makers have not yet revealed the final lineup, the reported shoot could mark the beginning of contestant introductions ahead of the grand premiere.

The report further claims that members of the media will enter the Bigg Boss set on August 29. The same day could also bring the much-awaited reveal of the season’s two rumoured houses.

If the update turns out to be true, viewers may finally get their first proper look at the sets and the mysterious format that has kept everyone guessing. Speculation about two separate houses has been gaining momentum ever since Salman Khan’s promos hinted that viewers should look at the new twist more closely.

Salman is also reportedly expected to attend a press conference on August 29. The superstar may use the event to reveal more details about the theme, contestants and the much-discussed “vardaan” twist teased in the official promos.

In one of the recently released promos, Salman announced that every housemate would receive a special “vardaan.” However, the makers deliberately kept its meaning under wraps, triggering theories about second chances, secret powers and two competing houses.

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. While several celebrity names continue to circulate online, the makers have not officially confirmed any contestants yet.

With the reported promo shoot and house reveal now just days away, Bigg Boss fans may not have to wait much longer for the season’s biggest secrets to come out.