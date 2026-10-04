Bigg Boss 20 eviction update: A surprise awaits this weekend

Mumbai: Another weekend, another goodbye? Bigg Boss 20 viewers waiting to find out who leaves the house next may be in for a surprise. After Rhiti Tiwari’s midweek exit, the latest update suggests the remaining contestants could get a breather during Weekend Ka Vaar.

According to a post shared by Bigg Boss updates page, there will be no eviction this weekend. If the update proves accurate, the episode will end without another contestant walking out of the house.

The post comes after Rhiti’s departure, which reportedly marked the season’s latest elimination. With one contestant already out during the week, the possibility of another exit has now become the weekend’s big question.

However, the shared post does not include an official announcement from the makers. For now, the no-eviction update remains a claim by the fan page, and viewers will have to wait for the episode to see how it plays out.

A weekend without an elimination could offer some relief to contestants worried about their place in the competition. But a break from goodbyes does not necessarily mean a quiet Weekend Ka Vaar, where the week’s arguments and behaviour can still become talking points.

Will the housemates escape another farewell, or does Bigg Boss have a different plan? The upcoming episode will reveal whether this reported breather actually arrives.