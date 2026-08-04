Mumbai: With Lock Upp 2 set to conclude on August 5, the spotlight has already shifted to Bigg Boss 20, which is all geared up to premiere on September 6. Just a day before the Lock Upp 2 grand finale, the makers of Bigg Boss 20 dropped the first teaser of the upcoming season, sending fans into a frenzy.

As excitement builds for the milestone 20th season, speculation about the contestant lineup has taken over social media. Among the names currently making headlines is Lock Upp 2 finalist Yogesh Rawat.

Yogesh Rawat in Bigg Boss 20?

According to ongoing social media buzz, Yogesh Rawat, who finished as the second runner-up of Lock Upp 2, is being rumoured as a potential contestant for Bigg Boss 20.

Yogesh Rawat is back in Lock Upp 2 (Instagram)

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the contestant, the speculation has already generated massive excitement online. Fans have flooded social media with comments urging the makers to bring Yogesh into the Bigg Boss house, with many calling him the “TRP King” and believing he deserves another shot on a reality show.

Several fan pages have also been sharing posts predicting his entry, making him one of the most-discussed names ahead of the season premiere.

Bigg Boss 20 tentative contestant list

Apart from Yogesh Rawat, several other celebrities are rumoured to be in talks for the show. The tentative list includes:

Ridhima Gupta

Ruru Thakur

Bhagirath Bhatt

Nia Sharma

Jannat Zubair

Mr Faisu

Karan Patel

Arjun Bijlani

Bhavya Singh

Arbaaz Patel

As with every season, the makers have remained tight-lipped, and the final contestant list is expected to be revealed closer to the premiere.

Salman Khan’s teaser fuels more curiosity

The makers unveiled the first teaser of Bigg Boss 20 on Tuesday, confirming that the show will premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

The promo features host Salman Khan making a grand entry before delivering a cryptic dialogue inspired by his 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun.

“Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein… Tathastu!”

The dialogue has sparked countless fan theories. While some believe it hints at the return of former contestants, others feel the season could introduce contestants in pairs. A section of fans has even speculated that Salman could be teasing a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

For now, the mystery remains under wraps. Whether Yogesh Rawat makes the final cut and what Salman Khan’s cryptic hint actually means will only be revealed when Bigg Boss 20 premieres on September 6.