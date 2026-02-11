Mumbai: Reality show updates are flooding social media, with buzz already building around Bigg Boss 20, even though the new season is still months away. After The 50, Lock Upp season 2, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, fans are now turning their attention to Salman Khan’s iconic show, whose 20th season is scheduled to premiere in September 2026.

Although contestant announcements usually begin around July or August, the first probable name has already surfaced. According to latest reports, world-renowned sitarist and composer Bhagirath Bhatt is likely to be a part of the upcoming season.

Who is Bhagirath Bhatt?

Known for his quiet dedication and artistic versatility, Bhagirath Bhatt has made a mark in both classical and contemporary music. He has contributed to blockbuster films such as Padmaavat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Border 2, along with popular series like Bandish Bandits and Heeramandi. His reported entry has sparked curiosity among fans eager to see how a classical musician will adapt to the reality show format.

Born as Bhagirath Kumar Pankajbhai Bhatt on May 31, 1991, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, he was introduced to classical music at the age of six by his father, Pankajkumar Dineshchandra Bhatt. He later earned a gold medal in Performing Arts (Sitar) from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and completed his Master’s degree in the same field.

Recently, Bhagirath Bhatt was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Dunster Business School, Switzerland, in recognition of his contribution to Indian classical music on the global stage.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 concluded in December 2025, with actor Gaurav Khanna winning the season, while Farrhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up. With Bigg Boss 20 already generating early excitement, fans are keen to see what surprises the new season will bring.