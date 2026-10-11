Bigg Boss 20: Top 10 popular contestants of week 5, who leads?

Mumbai: The race for attention in Bigg Boss 20 has a clear frontrunner in a social media popularity chart for week five. Qazi Touqeer takes the top spot, with a sizeable lead over ScoutOp, while Yung Dsa and Arishfa Khan find themselves in a much closer contest.

The chart, shared by Instagram page Times of Bollywood, ranks contestants based on social media presence, engagement and recent buzz. It places Qazi first with a score of 6,138.5, followed by ScoutOp with 1,739.3.

That gives Qazi more than three times the score of his nearest competitor on this particular list. However, the graphic does not explain the detailed calculation behind the figures.

Further down the chart, the gap gets considerably tighter. Yung Dsa occupies third place with 594.8, just ahead of Arishfa Khan’s 591.3. With only 3.5 points separating them, the pair make for the closest contest among the top five. Uditi Singh completes the top five with 486.1.

Gullu takes sixth place, followed by Love Gill and Kanika Mann. Mahhi Vij and Aasif Khan round off the list in ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

The ranking offers a snapshot of online buzz, but it should not be read as an official voting result or an indication of who will face eviction. Social media attention can reflect both support and controversy, and the post does not establish how either translates into audience votes.

For now, Qazi holds a comfortable lead on this chart. The question is whether the coming week will narrow that gap or give his closest competitors more ground to cover.