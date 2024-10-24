Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: This female star is likely to leave this week

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is keeping viewers hooked with its unexpected twists and intense competition. The show is now halfway through, and six contestants are nominated for this week’s elimination. Nayani Pavani is in the spotlight as the most likely to leave, based on current voting trends.

Week 8 Nominations: Who’s at Risk?

The six contestants nominated this week are Prerana, Nikhil, Prithvi, Mehaboob, Vishnupriya, and Naini Pavani. Voting results show Prerana leading with 28% of the votes, followed by Nikhil. Meanwhile, Naini and Mehaboob are in the danger zone, with 11% and 10% of votes, respectively. Nayani Pavani, in particular, is at the bottom and could be eliminated soon.

The season got a boost after the wildcard entries of Avinash and Rohini. Their fun and playful nature have added energy to the house, making them instant fan favorites. Their presence has made the show more exciting, and fans are happy with how they’ve livened things up.

Gangavva’s Early Exit and Double Elimination?

In a surprising development, popular contestant Gangavva may leave the show early due to a legal case. She faces allegations related to a wildlife protection law violation, and her early exit seems likely. This raises the possibility of a double elimination this week, with Gangavva leaving alongside one of the nominated contestants.

Viewers will have to wait and see. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.