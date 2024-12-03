Bigg Boss couple’s divorce talks grow, cryptic messages go viral

Mumbai: It seems there’s trouble brewing in the relationship of Bigg Boss couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple, who welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ekleen, in October 2024, has been making headlines with their cryptic hints about their marriage being hit by a rough patch.

While everything appeared to be going smoothly during Yuvika’s pregnancy, fans have noticed a shift in the couple’s bond since their baby’s arrival.

The first signs of trouble surfaced when fans observed Prince and Yuvika avoiding eye contact and not speaking to each other during a vlog, leaving many concerned about a possible rift between the two. However, it wasn’t just the silent moments that raised eyebrows; the couple’s relationship seemed to have hit a rough patch even before the vlog incident.

In a recent vlog, Yuvika hinted at friction with Prince, revealing that she had communicated the delivery date to him and his family well in advance. However, Prince allegedly wasn’t present at the hospital during her delivery. This sparked rumors of tension between them.

Prince, in turn, responded to the situation through his Instagram stories, accusing some people of lying for the sake of gaining sympathy. He wrote, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhoot bolke sacche ban jaate hain, aur kuch log chup reh kar galat sabit ho jaate hain. Iss zamane mein rishte se zyaada vlog important hai, sad!” (Some people lie and still come out as truthful, while some people get proven wrong just because they stay silent. In this day and age, vlogs have become more important to people than their relationships. Sad.)

Fans have expressed their worries on social media, concerned that the once-loved couple is now facing challenges that could affect their marriage.

Prince and Yuvika, who first met on Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love on the show, tied the knot on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, the couple joyfully announced their pregnancy earlier this year in June.