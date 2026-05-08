Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy gets engaged amid cheating controversy

Hyderabad: Social media influencer and actress Ashu Reddy is once again making headlines after sharing engagement-like photos on Instagram. The pictures quickly went viral and left fans wondering whether she secretly got engaged or if the photos were part of a movie or web series shoot.

Ashu shared a few photos showing her in traditional attire, exchanging rings and sitting on a decorated stage. Interestingly, she did not add any caption except a camera emoji, which increased curiosity among followers.

The viral pictures have created a huge discussion on social media. While many fans congratulated Ashu Reddy and wished her happiness, others questioned whether the engagement was real or simply a promotional shoot.

So far, Ashu has not officially confirmed the engagement or revealed the identity of the man seen in the photos. Because of this silence, several rumours and speculations are spreading online.

Ashu Reddy’s Legal Controversy

The engagement buzz comes at a time when Ashu Reddy is already facing serious allegations from an NRI software engineer named Dharmendra. He reportedly accused her of cheating him in the name of marriage and claimed that he spent nearly Rs. 9.5 crore on her.

According to reports, the complaint was filed with the Hyderabad CCS police. The case is currently under investigation and has become a major talking point online.

Recently, Ashu and her mother reportedly approached the Telangana High Court seeking relief in the matter. However, the court did not grant a stay on the investigation, according to reports.

Who Is Ashu Reddy?

Ashu Reddy first gained popularity through social media and later became more famous after appearing in the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. She also appeared in a few films and web series.

She grabbed massive attention in the past because of her controversial interviews and content with director Ram Gopal Varma.