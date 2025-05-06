Bigg Boss fame Rahul Vaidya mocks Virat, gets blocked on Instagram

Mumbai: Everything started when fans noticed that Virat Kohli, India’s top cricketer, had liked a photo of actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram. The post was from a fan page, and the picture showed Avneet in a trendy outfit. The like caught everyone’s attention and quickly went viral.

To clear the air, Virat shared a message on Instagram saying it was not done on purpose. He said it was a mistake caused by Instagram’s algorithm while he was clearing his feed.

Rahul Vaidya Makes a Joke

Rahul Vaidya, a singer and former Bigg Boss contestant, saw the funny side of the situation. He posted a light-hearted video on his Instagram story, joking that the Instagram algorithm might also like photos on his account without him knowing. His video was meant as a harmless joke about how social media works these days.

He posted a video joking,

“From now on, Instagram might like a lot of girls’ photos for me. So, ladies, please don’t do PR around it. It’s Instagram’s fault, not mine!”

But soon, the fun started turning serious.

Rahul Claims Virat Blocked Him

Not long after the video, Rahul shared that Virat Kohli had blocked him on Instagram. Instead of getting angry, Rahul made another joke, saying maybe the Instagram algorithm blocked him too, not Virat himself. He continued to laugh it off and tried to keep things funny.

He said, “I think Virat didn’t block me. It must be the algorithm again. Maybe Instagram said, ‘Virat, don’t worry, I’ll block Rahul for you!’”

Things Take an Ugly Turn

However, things got worse quickly. Some of Virat’s fans started trolling and abusing Rahul online. What shocked him more was that his wife Disha Parmar and his sister Shruti were also being targeted with hurtful comments.

Rahul got upset and called out the fans. He said it’s fine if they attack him, but dragging his family into it was wrong. He even called those trolling him “jokers” and said they crossed the line.

In an interview, Rahul said he was confused about why Virat blocked him. He said he still respects Virat as a cricketer but doesn’t agree with how things were handled. His post, he explained, was just meant to be funny—not an attack.

Avneet Kaur Stays Silent

While all this drama was happening, Avneet Kaur did not react. When reporters asked her about the incident, she didn’t give any answer and quietly moved on.