Bigg Boss: List of runner-ups from season 1 to 14

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is India’s one of the much-loved and most-watched reality shows. Controversies, a lot of drama and entertainment are the three things that strikes our mind when we think it. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the show leaves no stone unturned to increase the level of excitement amongst the fans. However, this year we saw that the TRPs of the ongoing season are not that great.

The show first aired in 2006 went on to become one of the most popular TV shows with several popular celebrities participating in it. Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.

As Bigg Boss 15 is slowly inching towards finale, let’s have a quick look at the runner-ups of previous seasons of the reality show. Here’s list.

Bigg Boss season number Runner-up name Season 1 Carol Gracias Season 2 Raja Chaudhary Season 3 Pravesh Rana Season 4 The Great Khali Season 5 Mahek Chahal Season 6 Imam Siddique Season 7 Tanisha Mukerji Season 8 Karishma Tanna Season 9 Rishabh Sinha Season 10 Bani VJ Season 11 Hina Khan Season 12 S Sreesanth Season 13 Asim Riaz Season 14 Rahul Vaidya Bigg Boss OTT Nishant Bhat

The contestants who are currently battling in Bigg Boss 15 are — Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant.