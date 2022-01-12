Bigg Boss: List of runner-ups from season 1 to 14

Bigg Boss first aired in 2006 went on to become one of the most popular TV shows with several popular celebrities participating in it

Published: 12th January 2022 5:31 pm IST
Bigg Boss runner-ups Sreeshanth, Karishma Tanna and Khali (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is India’s one of the much-loved and most-watched reality shows. Controversies, a lot of drama and entertainment are the three things that strikes our mind when we think it. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the show leaves no stone unturned to increase the level of excitement amongst the fans. However, this year we saw that the TRPs of the ongoing season are not that great.

The show first aired in 2006 went on to become one of the most popular TV shows with several popular celebrities participating in it. Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.

As Bigg Boss 15 is slowly inching towards finale, let’s have a quick look at the runner-ups of previous seasons of the reality show. Here’s list.

Bigg Boss season numberRunner-up name
Season 1Carol Gracias
Season 2Raja Chaudhary
Season 3Pravesh Rana
Season 4The Great Khali
Season 5Mahek Chahal
Season 6Imam Siddique
Season 7Tanisha Mukerji
Season 8Karishma Tanna
Season 9Rishabh Sinha
Season 10Bani VJ
Season 11Hina Khan
Season 12S Sreesanth
Season 13Asim Riaz
Season 14Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss OTT Nishant Bhat

The contestants who are currently battling in Bigg Boss 15 are — Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant.

