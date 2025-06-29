Bigg Boss mourns again: Shefali Jariwala and 7 others lost young

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking moment for TV fans, Shefali Jariwala, famous for the hit song Kaanta Laga and a popular contestant from Bigg Boss 13, passed away on June 27 due to a suspected cardiac arrest. She was only 42 years old.

Her sudden death has sparked fresh talk of a so-called “Bigg Boss curse”—a growing list of young contestants who’ve died unexpectedly.

Bigg Boss Contestants Who Died Too Soon

Here’s a list of 8 former contestants who tragically passed away under the age of 45:

1. Shefali Jariwala (42)

Died of suspected cardiac arrest in 2025. Known for her performance in Kaanta Laga and appearance in Bigg Boss 13.

2. Sidharth Shukla (40)

Bigg Boss 13 winner. Passed away in 2021 due to a sudden heart attack. His death shocked the nation.

3. Sonali Phogat (42)

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader. Died in 2023 while in Goa due to cardiac arrest.

4. Pratyusha Banerjee (24)

Bigg Boss 7 contestant. Died by suicide in 2016, sparking mental health conversations.

5. Jayashree Ramaiah (34)

Bigg Boss Kannada 3 star. Died by suicide in 2020 after battling depression.

6. Swami Om (63)

Bigg Boss 10’s most controversial contestant. Died in 2021 due to COVID-19 complications.

7. Somadas Chathannoor (42)

Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant. Passed away in 2021 due to post-COVID complications.

8. Jade Goody (34)

Kannada rapper and former contestant. Died in 2023 from sudden cardiac failure.

Is Reality TV Taking a Toll?

While there’s no proof of a “curse”, the pattern is worrying. Fame, stress, and lack of mental health care might be key factors. Many fans and celebrities are now demanding stronger post-show support for reality stars.