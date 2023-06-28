Bigg Boss OTT 2: Arab Contestant Jad Hadid’s net worth, lifestyle

Mumbai: Lebanese-born model Jad Hadid’s participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has indeed created quite a buzz in the media. The international sensation, who is loved for his charm and good looks is a well-known actor and model in both the Arab and European worlds. Born in 1986, he is one of the richest models in Lebanon.

Apart from his professional life, he is also widely known for his love for bikes and his adorable daughter. From spending his childhood on the streets to having a net worth of 15 million, here’s everything that you want to know about Bigg Boss contestant Jad Hadid whose real name is Mohammed Hassan Hadid.

Life in UAE

The 37-year-old actor was born in Beruit, Lebanon. He belongs to the Arab ethnicity, and presently he resides in Dubai, UAE. Jad has done his graduation in International marketing and later started his career as a model, as per information available on the internet.

Jad Hadid’s Early Life

Jad Hadid’s early life was tough as he was abandoned by his parents shortly after birth. In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, he shared how his parents got separated and he was left alone at the house at the age of 3. He also revealed that he ate garbage and leftovers at a nearby restaurant.

When he was seven years old, an orphanage took him, and he spent the rest of his childhood days there. When he was 11, he was discovered by individuals who helped him make his debut in the modelling industry.

After that, Jad got featured in various commercials, and later on, he became one of the biggest names in the modelling industry in the Middle East. As per various reports, Jad is among the wealthiest models in the Middle East, and he has done ramp walks in Beirut Fashion Week as well. He enjoys a massive fan following of 398K on Instagram.

His Personal Life

Families are a very important component of life support. Mohammed Hassan was unfortunate in terms of family but he always had faith to have one someday.

Watching out the separation of parents when he was 3 and moving to an orphanage at the age of 7 was not at all easy for him. Jad had accepted whatever destiny threw at him but he didn’t lose at all.

The Dentelle actor has a precious daughter named Cattleya Hadid with his ex-wife, Ramona Khalil. Apart from Cattleya, Jad also has one more child, which is currently undisclosed.

Jad Hadid Net Worth

There are a lot of sacrifices in the path to success. To reach your destination you have to entirely dedicate yourself towards one goal.

Jad Hadid is a true inspiration for those who are aspiring to achieve something big in their lives.

According to various reports, the approximate net worth of this model is said to be around Rs 10 crore. However, there is no clear idea about his exact net worth.

If you’re looking to learn more about Jad Hadid, his bio can be found on various social media platforms or his website.

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or simply curious about one of the most talked about men on the OTT platform today, Jad Hadid’s story is definitely worth exploring!